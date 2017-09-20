How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Stop What You’re Doing And Look At Alicia Vikander’s Muscles In The Tomb Raider Trailer

September 20, 2017
Crystal
Tomb Raider

How many clean and jerks do I have to do on a daily basis to look like Alicia Vikander in Tomb Raider? Probably too many than I am willing to do, but that is why I’m not starring as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

The first trailer for director Roar Uthaug’s Tomb Raider reboot, starring Vikander as a younger, more inexperienced Lara Croft, just dropped, and honestly, I can’t stop thinking about Vikander’s back muscles. I’m pretty sure that for the physical demands of Tomb Raider Vikander reached a level of physical fitness where she grew newer, stronger muscles on top of her old muscles. She has muscles on muscles—and they glisten like the sun!!!

Tomb Raider, based on the 2013 video game reboot, follows Lara Croft, now a 21-year-old bike courier who can barely afford to pay her rent, as she gets pulled into the years-long mystery surrounding her famous father’s disappearance. Personally, I’ve never met a bike courier who has upper body muscles like that (typically, they’re quad dominant), but I guess we’re supposed to assume that adventuring and fast metabolisms run in the Croft family.

Tomb Raider, also starring Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas, leaps into theatres March 16, 2018.

Trending
RELATED
Terminator 2
News
Arnold Schwarzenegger And Linda Hamilton Will Be Back For More Terminato...
Jumanji
News
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Can’t Help Himself From Crac...
Wonder Woman
News
Will Wonder Woman Break Even More Records At This Year’s Oscars?
Emilia Clarke
News
Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Finally Dyed Her Hair Blonde Like D...
INNERSPACE CLIPS