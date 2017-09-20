Share This: Stop What You’re Doing And Look At Alicia Vikander’s Muscles In The Tomb Raider Trailer Crystal

How many clean and jerks do I have to do on a daily basis to look like Alicia Vikander in Tomb Raider? Probably too many than I am willing to do, but that is why I’m not starring as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

The first trailer for director Roar Uthaug’s Tomb Raider reboot, starring Vikander as a younger, more inexperienced Lara Croft, just dropped, and honestly, I can’t stop thinking about Vikander’s back muscles. I’m pretty sure that for the physical demands of Tomb Raider Vikander reached a level of physical fitness where she grew newer, stronger muscles on top of her old muscles. She has muscles on muscles—and they glisten like the sun!!!

Tomb Raider, based on the 2013 video game reboot, follows Lara Croft, now a 21-year-old bike courier who can barely afford to pay her rent, as she gets pulled into the years-long mystery surrounding her famous father’s disappearance. Personally, I’ve never met a bike courier who has upper body muscles like that (typically, they’re quad dominant), but I guess we’re supposed to assume that adventuring and fast metabolisms run in the Croft family.

Tomb Raider, also starring Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas, leaps into theatres March 16, 2018.