movie Spider-Man: Homecoming

Go Behind The Scenes Of Tom Holland’s Spidey Stunts In This Spider-Man: Homecoming Exclusive

September 5, 2017
Crystal

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Homecoming

    RELEASE
  • July 7, 2017

We knewÂ Tom HollandÂ had serious Spidey skills when he wasÂ castÂ as teenage Peter Parker inÂ Spider-Man: Homecoming. After all, the 21-year-old actor has years ofÂ gymnastics trainingÂ under his superhero utility belt. But watching Holland in action on the set ofÂ Homecomingâ€”scaling walls and doing backflips off tall structuresâ€”really puts his impressive physical prowess into perspective.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from the home release ofÂ Spider-Man: Homecoming, out on digital September 26 and Blu-ray and DVD on October 17, the cast and crew of the film break down one of the film’s most spectacular Spidey stunts: when Spider-Man saves the day at the Washington Monument.

The production didn’t have access to the real Washington Monument, so they built parts of it on a soundstage instead, including the slightly pitched wall that Peter scales in the movie.

Producer Jeremy Latcham recalls how stunt coordinator George Cottle came up with a action-packed sequence that would play to Holland’s strengths as a gymnast. (Yes, that was really Holland in the suit scaling the wall and jumping off the top of the monumentâ€”on wires, of course.)

“He designed them in such a way that we could really capture them not just from a spectacle standpoint but also capture the emotion,” Latcham says. Not to mention, it also captured the incredibly high stakesâ€”like, say, saving the girl of your dreams from sudden death.

Check out more behind-the-scenes action in the clip above.

Fans can expect even more bonus materialâ€”including deleted scenes, a gag reel, a pop-up factoid track, and seven behind-the-scenes featurettes like this oneâ€”when they pick upÂ Spider-Man: HomecomingÂ on digital September 26 and on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVD October 17.

