Go Behind The Scenes Of Tom Holland's Spidey Stunts In This Spider-Man: Homecoming Exclusive

We knew Tom Holland had serious Spidey skills when he was cast as teenage Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming. After all, the 21-year-old actor has years of gymnastics training under his superhero utility belt. But watching Holland in action on the set of Homecoming—scaling walls and doing backflips off tall structures—really puts his impressive physical prowess into perspective.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from the home release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, out on digital September 26 and Blu-ray and DVD on October 17, the cast and crew of the film break down one of the film’s most spectacular Spidey stunts: when Spider-Man saves the day at the Washington Monument.

The production didn’t have access to the real Washington Monument, so they built parts of it on a soundstage instead, including the slightly pitched wall that Peter scales in the movie.

Producer Jeremy Latcham recalls how stunt coordinator George Cottle came up with a action-packed sequence that would play to Holland’s strengths as a gymnast. (Yes, that was really Holland in the suit scaling the wall and jumping off the top of the monument—on wires, of course.)

“He designed them in such a way that we could really capture them not just from a spectacle standpoint but also capture the emotion,” Latcham says. Not to mention, it also captured the incredibly high stakes—like, say, saving the girl of your dreams from sudden death.

Check out more behind-the-scenes action in the clip above.

Fans can expect even more bonus material—including deleted scenes, a gag reel, a pop-up factoid track, and seven behind-the-scenes featurettes like this one—when they pick up Spider-Man: Homecoming on digital September 26 and on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVD October 17.