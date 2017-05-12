Share This: Tom Holland Is Ready To Battle Spider-Girl Jon

Tom Holland’s first full-blown Spider-Man movies arrives in July, pitting the title character against The Vulture (Michael Keaton), but with so many other villains kicking around in old Spider-Man comics, people are already wondering who he might take on next. Spanish-language website CinePop recently asked the actor which villain he would most like to battle in the sequel—and he offered some surprising suggestions.

“There’s so many good villains,” he said. “I really like Mysterio. I like Kraven. I really like the Clone Saga. I think it could be really cool if Peter—or Spider-Man—has to fight people with the same powers as him. Spider-Woman’s super cool… I think she’s called Spider-Girl, who is his clone. They kind of like hit it off, and they take their masks off and they’re like, ‘What the hell?’ They’re like the same person, but she’s just a girl. I think that’s really cool.”

If Holland is trying to get under Spider-Girl’s skin, describing her as “just a girl” is a good start. (In fairness, this may be a translation issue.) However, there’s no reason to believe this showdown is actually on the way. Before you can seriously speculate about who Spider-Man will battle next, we suggest you check out Spider-Man: Homecoming when it arrives in theatres on July 7. In the meantime, watch the latest trailer below: