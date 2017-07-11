Share This: Tom Holland Was Disappointed By His Spider-Man Suit At First Crystal

Tom Holland’s charismatic performance as Peter Parker in the delightfulÂ summer blockbusterÂ Spider-Man: HomecomingÂ is a star-making turn for the 21-year-old actor.

After an exhaustive, highly publicized casting search, the young BritÂ landed the coveted roleÂ in 2015â€”and it’s been a Marvel-sponsored whirlwind since then. For aÂ lifelong Spidey fanÂ like Holland, getting the chance to play the webslinger on the big screen, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was obviously a dream come true. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any initial growing pains.

Case in point: The first time Holland put on his Spidey suit ahead of his big debut inÂ Captain America: Civil War, it was a total disappointment. To be fair, it’s not that the moment itself wasn’t cool but rather that the actual suit didn’t fit properly. “The first time I tried on the Spider-Man suit was very disappointing,” Holland told MTV News at a New York press day for the film. “Because it was just way too big for me.”

“They didn’t have time to make me my own Spider-Man costume, so I had to wear my stunt double’s one onÂ Civil War,” he explained. “When I tried it on, it was like wearing a really old, saggy, baggy Spider-Man costume.”

Needless to say, it wasn’t the superhero moment Holland was hoping for, but the disappointment didn’t last long. When Holland arrived on set to filmÂ Homecoming, his very own Spidey suit was waiting for himâ€”and this one had over 500Â possible Â fictional web combinations and its own A.I. system (a.k.a. Suit Lady). According to Holland, the new suit also inspired some much-needed superhero bravado.

“As soon as you put the Spider-Man costume on, you genuinely feel like Spider-Man, and the hardest thing is that you’re not Spider-Man.”

We feel ya, kid.