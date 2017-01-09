Share This: Tom Hiddleston Knows How Much You Want Loki And Doctor Strange To Meet Crystal

Despite the fact that Tom Hiddleston refuses to spoil Thor: Ragnarok for us, we’re not giving up hope for a potential team-up between Hiddles and his best friend Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel universe.

Cumberbatch made his MCU debut in last year’s psychedelic Doctor Strange, while Hiddleston will reprise his role as the mischievous Loki in the forthcoming Thor: Ragnarok. Since we know Doctor Strange will appear in Taika Waititi’s Thor film, might there be a long-overdue meet-cute between these posh best friends and their super-counterparts?

“I am in no position to question the Marvel Powers That Be,” Hiddleston said to MTV’s Josh Horowitz. “But let’s put it this way: Doctor Strange has very intensely cerebral, time-bending powers, and at the end of Thor: The Dark World … Loki’s on the throne. What happened to Odin? Maybe Doctor Strange has to help out with that particular conundrum.”

OK, so that’s not a definitive yes—but it’s also not a no! We’ll take it.

Meanwhile, for those of you hoping to see the internet’s two boyfriends on the upcoming season of Sherlock, keep dreaming; Hiddleston says that there’s absolutely no truth to the rumour that he’s playing Sherlock’s brother. “Where did that come from?” Hiddleston asked? (Uh, the Internet?)

However, the Golden Globe winner is pretty psyched to talk about Kong: Skull Island, his big-budget monster movie with Brie Larson hitting theaters this March. Not only is the film set during the 1970s, what Hiddleston describes as a “very politically interesting time,” but he’s also incredibly enamoured with Kong himself. “[He’] such a diva. Never turned up on set,” he joked. “But he’s magnificent in it. Wow. He’s like 100-feet tall.”

Wow, indeed.