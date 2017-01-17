Share This: Tom Hardy Doesn’t Want You To Know That He Really Wants To Be The Next James Bond Corrina

Unlike Indiana Jones, Han Solo, Rick Deckard, or any other character played by Harrison Ford, no one gets to play James Bond forever. One day, Daniel Craig will have to pass the 007 mantle on, and a new actor will step into his Crockett & Jones black double monk strap Camberley boot (serious doubts about this being MI6 standard issue). It’s unlikely to be Harrison Ford (or any other American, duh). But it could be Tom Hardy.

Hardy was asked in a recent interview with The Daily Beast about whether or not he’d like to play the iconic spy or nah. Shocker: He totally would. But he’s superstitious about getting too enthusiastic about it.

“You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race,” said Hardy. “So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone.”

He will, however, talk directors. Hardy says that he’s a big fan of Christopher Nolan. “What a fantastic director for a Bond movie. Because Daniel (Craig) is so good, and what (Sam) Mendes and Barbara (Broccoli) have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard reimagination to follow after. I wonder what the next installment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound—again… Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool.”

Cool like… this?

Okay, we’re in.