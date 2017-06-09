Share This: Tom Cruise On That Awkward Moment He Threw Up While Filming Top Gun Crystal

Tom Cruise is mortal after all. Though the actor didn’t experience any queasiness filming in zero gravity on the set of The Mummy, when MTV News recently caught up with Cruise at the movie’s world premiere, he revealed that his iron stomach was thrown for an unfortunate (and messy) loop while filming 1986’s Top Gun.

The actor also told MTV’s Josh Horowitz about the forthcoming Top Gun sequel, titled Top Gun: Maverick, including how Maverick still feels the need for speed and Val Kilmer’s possible involvement. Speaking of sequels, Cruise also confirmed that the rumoured Edge of Tomorrow sequel is in the works but that it will not be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat, as previously reported—at least not if he has the last word.

“We don’t know what the title is yet,” Cruise said, adding that “the story itself is great.” When asked if he liked director Doug Liman’s tentative title, the actor shook his head, replying, “I don’t think so.”

Well, that’s that.