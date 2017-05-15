How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Tom Cruise Has A Real Good Dad Joke For You About The Mummy

May 15, 2017
Hilary H

Tom Cruise is the star of the forthcoming Mummy reboot, so the actor has ancient Egypt, sarcophagi, hieroglyphics, and the murderous tendencies of the bandage-wrapped undead on the brain.

That’s likely why he saw this breaking news item about 17 mummies being unearthed in the Egyptian village of Tuna al-Gabal pop up and seized on the opportunity to crack a goofy-ass joke. Given the subject matter—you know, just, like, a casual necropolis containing human remains and the first of its kind to be uncovered in the area—he just couldn’t help himself from the one-liner that was practically offered up to him on a scarab-encrusted platter.

Naturally, Cruise—who spends the entirety of his new movie running from an evil mummy that’s not only out to destroy humanity, but use him as an energy source while doing so—isn’t actually an expert on whether or not you should mess with tombs that’ve been buried for thousands of years.

Still, probably a good idea to proceed with caution because, well, mummies. See Cruise battle a gnarly one onscreen when The Mummy hits theatres June 9.

