How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

TV’s Dick Grayson Is A Pirates Of The Caribbean Star

September 1, 2017
Crystal
DC Comics

DC Comics

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. have found their Dick Grayson—and while his acrobatic skills are TBD, we can confirm that he sure is handsome. TVLine reports that Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star Brenton Thwaites has been cast as Batman’s original Boy Wonder in the forthcoming live-action Titans series.

Though, it’s hard to really form an opinion on this casting without seeing Thwaites in spandex and short-shorts.

Getty Images

“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have,” executive producer Geoff Johns said in a statement. “Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman’s former protege and the Titans future leader. We’re extremely lucky he’s chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character.”

Johns himself relaunched Teen Titans for a successful run at DC Comics in the early 2000s, so it’s good to see he’ll be instrumental in bringing the group of superhero wunderkinds to the small screen.

Titans isn’t set to hit DC Entertainment’s new streaming service until its launch in 2018, but Johns and executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter are going full steam ahead when it comes to casting. Thwaites joins Aussie newcomer Teagan Croft as Raven, a powerful half-demon empath, and 24: Legacy alumna Anna Diop as Starfire, the golden-skinned alien princess who just so happens to have a serious fling with Grayson in the comics.

It’s unclear whether Dick Grayson goes by Robin or Nightwing in Titans, as he’s known as both, but chances are we’ll see his iconic transition from Boy Wonder to Blüdhaven vigilante play out onscreen.

This is the second Dick Grayson project in the works, following the announcement that Chris McKay is working on a stand-alone, live-action Nightwing movie set in the DC Extended Universe. Casting directors, you know what’s really important.

Trending
RELATED
News
Fan Expo 2017: Doctor Who’s Matt Smith Talks Bow Ties, Doctor Thirteen...
Game of Thrones
News
Emilia Clarke Is Just As Disgusted By That Game Of Thrones Hook-Up As Yo...
Game of Thrones
Opinion
Will Daenerys Targaryen Have Jon Snow’s Baby? And 9 More Game Of T...
News
Set Your Phasers To Fun For An Epic Game Of Star Trek Laser Tag At Fan E...
INNERSPACE CLIPS