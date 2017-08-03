Share This: Eminem Is Producing A Movie About Battle Rap: See The Intense Trailer Madeline

15 years after Eminem’s rap-battling roots were depicted in 8 Mile, he’s signed on for yet another hip-hop flick.

This time, the Detroit MC is sitting in the producer’s chair for Bodied, an upcoming satirical movie about the art of battle rap. The film is directed by Joseph Kahn, who’s helmed music videos for all of your fave artists, including Dr. Dre, Backstreet Boys, and even Eminem himself. He also directed the 2004 biker action flick, Torque, and the 2011 comedy/sci-fi/horror hybrid, Detention.

Based on the trailer, Bodied focuses on race relations in hip-hop through the lens of a white 20-something who tries to enter the underground battle rap scene. Appropriately, the film features a stacked roster of real-life battle rap talent, including Dizaster, Hollow Da Don, Dumbfounded, and Loaded Lux. Brat Pack icon Anthony Michael Hall, Disney Channel alum Calum Worthy, and hip-hop personality Charlamagne Tha God are also set to star.

Bodied premieres September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival as the opening Midnight Madness film, a late-night program we’re very fond of. Check out the trailer—in which a whole minute is devoted to a nerd getting, well, bodied—below: