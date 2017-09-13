Share This: TIFF 2017: The Cured Shows Us How To Live In A Post-Post-Apocalyptic World Corrina

Who’s Behind It

Writer/director David Freyne (The First Wave).

Who’s In It

Ellen Page, Sam Keeley, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Who’ll Love It

Zombie movie experts who think they’ve already seen everything the genre has to offer.

What’s It About

This is Page’s second post-apocalyptic TIFF movie in three years—2015 saw her star opposite Evan Rachel Wood in Patricia Rozema’s excellent Into The Woods. In that film, the nature of the apocalypse remained a mystery, in this one it’s clear: a zombie plague has swept the globe. The good news: there’s a cure. The question: how do you welcome your neighbour, BFF, or mother-in-law back into your life after they’ve attempted to the flesh off your body?

Like with anything society doesn’t fully understand, people fear the cured and begin to lash out against them—Page’s character is among the few who takes in an ex-zombie, but her decision to do so exposes her to danger… and a terrible truth.

Why You Should See It

While The Cured has plenty of blood-and-gut-spilling scenes to offer fans expecting a traditional zombie narrative, but there’s way more to it than that. As we already alluded to, this is an apt metaphor for our fear of terrorism, disease, and the unknown—and the awful, instinctual reactions we use to try to protect ourselves at the expense of others. Page turns in an excellent performance (as always) but the tough work goes to Keeley, who kills it as a recovered zombie struggling with a terrible guilt and grasping around desperately for some sort of redemption.

When You Can See It

The Cured had its World Premiere at TIFF. Catch it again on Saturday, September 16 at 9PM (Scotiabank). Tickets available here. Watch IMdB’s interview with the cast and director below.