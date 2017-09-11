Share This: TIFF 2017: Mom And Dad Is A Gory Good Time Corrina

Who’s Behind It

Writer/director Brian Taylor (of the Jason Statham assassin-on-drugs franchise, Crank).

Who’s In It

Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, and Anne Winters.

Who’ll Love It

Gore fans, dark comedy fans, Nic Cage fans, people who still haven’t forgiven their parents for not letting them out of the house for that one epic party all your high school friends still talk about, population control enthusiasts.

What’s It About

Kids are terrible—they steal money out of your wallet, leave their crap lying around, demand three meals a day, and resent you, both for everything you do AND everything you don’t do. If it wasn’t for the whole biological drive to keep the species going (you know, that thing we euphemistically call ‘love’?) no one would bother. Lucky for humanity’s sake, we’re all a bunch of narcissists and our drive to reproduce and protect our young is among the strongest instincts we have. But what if that was reversed?

That’s the premise behind Mom and Dad, in which Cage and Blair’s characters (along with every other parent in the world) suddenly turn on their own offspring, consumed by the insatiable urge to kill. Since the film is set in the suburbs, that involves a lot of Martha Stewart brand, pastel-hued meat tenderizers and ‘Wow, I never thought I’d get a chance to use this thing!’ Home Depot purchases. Who’ll come out on top in this generational faceoff? You have to see the movie to find out, but whoever does, know that the battle will be bloody.

Why You Should See It

Are the words ‘Nic Cage’ really not enough to lure you? The Midnight Madness favourite brings his A-game to this film, crazy Cage eyes and all (to be fair, he’s playing a murderous, muscle-car-driving, frustrated suburbanite). The film is fast-paced, packed with as many laughs as their are stabbings and bludgeonings, and even more fun that Cage’s 2016 TIFF offering, the Paul Schrader-directed Dog Eat Dog.

One bonus reason is that Mom and Dad is preceded by the short film, Great Choice in which a woman is trapped inside a Red Lobster commercial and would kill to get out. You’ll never look at shrimp the same way again.

When You Can See It

Mom and Dad, preceded by Great Choice, premiered on Saturday night as part of TIFF’s Midnight Madness lineup. Catch it again Sunday, September 10 at 10:15PM (Scotiabank) or Sunday, September 16 at 9:15PM (Scotiabank). Tickets available here. Check out the poster below.