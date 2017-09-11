Share This: TIFF 2017: Let The Corpses Tan Is Retro Genre Cinema On Steroids Jon

Who’s Behind It

Written and directed by Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani.

Who’s In It

Elina Löwensohn, Stéphane Ferrara, Bernie Bonvoisin, Michelangelo Marchese, Marc Barbé, Marine Sainsily, Hervé Sogne.

Who’ll Love It

Fans of retro genre cinema, who don’t mind being bombarded with abrasive cinematic flourishes.

What’s It About

An adaptation of the ’70s crime novel by Jean-Patrick Manchette and Jean-Pierre Bastid (sometimes translated as Corpses in the Sun), Let the Corpses Tan deals with a group of thieves who hide out at an artist’s home after getting their hands on 250 kilograms of gold. Before long, the cops arrive on the scene, and an epic day of deranged criminality unfolds.

Why You Should See It

Married French filmmaking duo Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani earned many fans with the giallo-infused Amer and The Strange Colour of Your Body’s Tears, but their distinctive stylistic tics—extreme close-ups, disorienting cutting, arty violence—sometimes result in a slightly tedious viewing experience. Expanding their retro genre palette to include aspects of the spaghetti western, crime cinema, and psychedelic movies of all kinds, Let the Corpses Tan puts the filmmakers’ unique aesthetic to much better use. With shocking sounds, images, and events abruptly attacking the viewer from every direction for the film’s entire running time, you will definitely feel pummelled—and possibly a little confused. Narrative clarity takes a distant back seat to the directors’ extreme filmmaking preferences, but their approach is so individualistic (and yes, erratic) that you can’t help but be swept up in their manic, fevered, perverse imagination.

When You Can See It

Wednesday, September 13 at 11:59PM (Ryerson); Thursday, September 14 at 7PM (Scotiabank 14); Sunday, September 17 at 12:30PM (Scotiabank 11). Tickets available here. Release date TBD. Check out the trailer below.