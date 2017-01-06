Share This: We Finally Know What The Hell Hulk Is Doing In Thor: Ragnarok Crystal

Chris Hemsworth has described the the forthcoming Thor: Ragnarok as a buddy movie starring his God of Thunder and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk—but outside of that, we knew next to nothing about the Big Green Guy’s involvement in the film save for a few behind-the-scenes photos. What happened to Bruce Banner after he banished himself to the depths of deep space at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron? How did he go from a solo space odyssey to teaming up with Thor in director Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok?

Thanks to Walt Disney Pictures’ 2017 feature film slate, released Thursday (January 5), we finally have some answers via a synopsis. It reads:

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

So before Thor and Hulk can buddy up, they have to first FIGHT EACH OTHER TO THE DEATH. Since we all know that Bruce doesn’t really have control over himself as the Hulk, things are probably going to get ugly—not unlike that time Iron Man fought Hulk in Age of Ulton or that time he squared off with Hulk in the first Avengers film. Although this time, Thor is probably going to wish he had a Hulkbuster suit. Or at least Mjolnir.

It sounds like part of the inspiration for Hulk’s intergalactic whereabouts came from Greg Pak’s Planet Hulk comic book storyline, which saw the Big Green Guy marooned on an alien planet and forced to battle monsters as a gladiator. We have no idea how Bruce and Thor are going to get themselves out of this mess, but we can’t wait to find out.

Thor: Ragnarok crashes into theatres November 3, 2017.