movie Thor: Ragnarok

Things Don’t Look Good For Thor In The New Ragnarok Trailer

April 10, 2017
Corrina

Thor: Ragnarok

    RELEASE
  • November 3, 2017

The God of Thunder is in a pretty tight spot in the first trailer for Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. Actually, he’s in several. In the upcoming movie, Chris Hemsworth’s superhero finds himself trapped on the other side of the universe sans his trademark mighty hammer. To make it back to Asgard in time to save it from the hammer-crushing Hela (Cate Blanchett in a supervillain getup that makes Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent look beneficent), he’ll have to go gladiator on a most worthy opponent: the Incredible Hulk (aka his “friend from work”).

Set to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” the latest video shows Thor being bested time and time again by a series of new foes determined to destroy his home world. From the looks of the clip, they seem to be succeeding. When Thor isn’t caught up in electrified netting, wrapped in chains, or strapped down to chairs, he’s being dragged into a Roman-esque coliseum to fight to the death/entertain Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. On top of all that, they make him cut his hair.

Directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows), Thor: Ragnarok sees Hemsworth, Goldblum, and Blanchett joined by Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Tessa Thompson, and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo doing his Hulk thing and Anthony Hopkins returning as Odin. The movie hits theatres on November 3. Here’s the new clip and poster:

