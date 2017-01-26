Share This: Unlikely Ally: Are You Shocked By Theo’s Sudden Loyalty On Teen Wolf? Tina

When it comes to saving Stiles, it’s as if many of the Beacon Hills baddies are having sudden changes of heart. First Peter Hale, and now… Theo?

While Scott and the gang were busy regurgitating old memories of Stiles, the chimera-turned-sociopath shockingly showed his sweet side during Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Wolf, essentially risking his resurrected life in order to save Liam.

After Liam and Sheriff Stilinski realized they were one of the very few left following a massive Ghost Rider sweep of the general Beacon Hills population, they found there might be strength in numbers in keeping Theo around. The walking Dread Doctor experiment was let out of his jail cell with one epic warning from Stiles’ pop: “If I see any behaviour that I find remotely suspicious, I’ll put so many bullets in your head, God won’t even recognize you.”

WHOA. Simmer down, Sheriff. Just kidding, ya ol’ badass.

Good thing, because almost immediately, the Sheriff was taken by the dark stampede, leaving Liam and Theo to fend for themselves. The duo raced to the hospital in order to lure the Ghost Riders away from Scott, Malia and Lydia during their remembrance project, at which point Theo made his motives crystal clear to the beta: “You’re going first. That’s the only reason I’m with you. Because while they’re busy wrapping a whip around your neck or shooting a hole in your head, I’ll be running the other direction. I’m on your side as long as it helps me.”

Grateful much, Theo? You’re talking to the guy who risked his friendships in order to pull your butt out of the ground.

In a sudden turn of events that had us wondering if Thiam could be the new Sterek, the unlikely pairing teamed up to tackle the Ghost Riders until there were just too many to take on. This is when Theo shoved Liam into an elevator, claiming to be “the bait,” so Liam could help Scott and co. with Operation Save Stiles.

Perhaps Theo was finally giving thanks to Liam, who got him out of that hellhole of a “bad dream”—the one where his sister yanked out his her own heart over and over again?

Or maybe he is simply coming to terms with the fact that bad guys never win? Catch the winter finale of Teen Wolf this Tuesday at 9e 8p on MTV.