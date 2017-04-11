Share This: The X-Files Is Coming Back, But Not In The Way You Expected Jon

In all likelihood, The X-Files will be back on the air in 2018 or 2019, but an intriguing new reunion should help tide you over. Featuring seven key cast members—Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Tom Braidwood, Willliam B. Davis, Dean Haglund, Bruce Harwood, and Mitch Pileggi—and creative direction from series creator Chris Carter, The X-Files: Cold Cases is an audio book adaptation of the graphic novel by Joe Harris. Available from Audible for $24.95 (or free with a 30-day trail), this audio production will be available for download in July.

The official plot synopsis reveals that this story looks both forward and backward. Set after the events of The X-Files: I Want to Believe, Cold Cases provides additional backstory about the incidents that brought Mulder and Scully out of hiding. “A database breach at FBI headquarters allows an unknown group to access and capitalize on those investigations left unsolved—dubbed cold cases—by the secret department once known as The X-Files. As friends and foes of the agency long thought gone begin to inexplicably reappear, former agents Mulder and Scully come out of anonymity to face a growing conspiracy that involves not only their former department, but the U.S. government and forces not of this world.”

You can hear more when The X-Files: Cold Cases audio book hits Audible on July 18. For a very brief preview, check out the video below: