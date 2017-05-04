Share This: John Carpenter’s The Thing Board Game Looks So Cool It’s Scary Neil

You’ve seen the movie dozens of times. Hell, you even watched the actually-not-so-bad ‘pre-make’ way back in 2011. But have you played the board game version of John Carpenter’s 1982 horror classic, The Thing? I think not. But that’s about to change this October, when The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 hits shelves just in time for Halloween.

Announced last February, we now have a look at what’s headed our way from the good folks at Mondo. Here’s the box:

Check out the box top for THE THING: INFECTION AT OUTPOST 31 designed by @phantomcitycreative! Our very first board game, released in collaboration with @projectraygun, will be out this October. Details at mondotees.com. #Infection31 A post shared by MONDO (@mondotees) on May 3, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Made in collaboration with Project Raygun (cool name), “the game has been designed to be as authentically cinematic as possible, ensuring that the players will experience the paranoia and tension that makes the film so great.”

Here’s the full product description and some killer pics below:

“An alien lifeform has infiltrated a bleak and desolate Antarctic research station assimilating other organisms and then imitating them. In the hidden identity game The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31, you will relive John Carpenter’s sci-fi cult classic in a race to discover who among the team has been infected by this heinous lifeform.

Play as one of a dozen characters like helicopter pilot MacReady, mechanic Childs, or station manager Garry. Face sabotage and infection as you investigate the facility—gather gear, battle The Thing, expose any imitations among you, and escape Outpost 31!”

The regular version of the game will be in stores and online this October, while an exclusive Mondo version limited to 1,982 copies (the exact year the film came out) will be available at MondoTees.com and will feature different packaging artwork, a Mondo print, enamel pin, and two additional sculpted movers: the Norwegian character and the Palmer Thing.

If you want to be extra cool, play the game with this bad boy spinning in the background (the record, not the YouTube link):