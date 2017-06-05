How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Evil Will Find You In The New Mist Trailer

June 5, 2017
Stacey

We’re two weeks away from re-entering the terrifying world of Stephen King’s The Mist. Spike’s new TV adaptation of King’s novella will differ from the 2007 gut-wrenching film, which focused only on terrified survivors trapped in a grocery store. Instead, the show will explore several small groups spread out across the town.

While the first trailer gave us a quick overview of the main characters, this new trailer, which dropped Monday (June 5), reveals that one survivor, Alex Cunningham (Gus Birney), is harboring quite a mysterious secret: how she was able to venture into the mist, and survive.

The series features American Horror Story alum Frances Conroy, whose character, Natalie Raven, is just a big ol’ ray of sunshine. “The Lord will save us,” Father Romanov (Dan Butler) preaches, to which Natalie replies, “That’s very sweet, Father, but there’s really no need.” She later states, “Everything in nature has a purpose, even violence.” Oh, OK. Great! Check out the freaky trailer above.

