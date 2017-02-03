Share This: The Cast Of The Matrix Reunited At The John Wick: Chapter 2 Premiere Brooklyn

No, this isn’t a glitch or some sort of deja-vu. The three stars from The Matrix reunited this week for the first time since the film’s release 18 (!) years ago.

Carrie-Ann Moss, who played Trinity, joined her former co-stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne (Neo and Morpheus, respectively) at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, John Wick: Chapter 2.

The trio posed together at the premiere’s after-party and the photo is giving us all the feels.

The actors first appeared together in the 1999 acclaimed cult sci-fi film and returned for its sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix, which showcased a future dystopian world where most humans experience a simulated reality, was both hugely popular and culturally significant following its release.

John Wick: Chapter 2 reunites Reeves and Fishburne on the big screen for the first time since their Matrix debuts alongside Ruby Rose, Ian McShane, Bridget Moynahan and more. Reeves previously told EW how cool it was to work with Fishburne again, who reached out to him for a role in the film.

“It was so cool to have a chance to work with Laurence Fishburne again, with the history that we have professionally and personally. I ran into him, and he was saying that he was a fan of the first film, and was there anything in the second film. I said, ‘As a matter of fact there is!'” said Reeves. “It was cool to act with him again and hopefully people will enjoying seeing us reunited.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theatres February 10. Watch the full trailer below.