How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

The Live-Action Aladdin Is Close To Casting Its Jafar

August 8, 2017
Hilary H

Gisela Schober/Getty Images for Audi

The cast list for Guy Ritchie’s live action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin is getting longer and longer, and it looks like the musical is all set with its power-hungry villain—and that a new character will be cracking Princess Jasmine up in a break from the original story.

Marwan Kenzari has is in serious talks to play Jafar—the sinister, staff-wielding royal adviser of Agrabah’s Sultan—in Aladdin, which is set to begin shooting in London soon. (There’s no release date just yet.) Kenzari will appear in the star-studded Murder on the Orient Express alongside Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, and more later this year.

Additionally, Nasim Pedrad, who audiences first came to know for her spot-on portrayal of Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live, will be joining the cast as well as Mara, Jasmine’s handmaiden.

Kenzari and Pedrad follow the news of Will Smith’s confirmed status as the hilarious Genie, along with the announcement that Naomi Scott and up-and-comer Mena Massoud will take on the roles of Jasmine and Aladdin.

Still no word as to who’s going to voice Iago, the squawkiest of all parrots, but if Pedrad’s casting is any indication, Ritchie and Disney have plenty of tricks up their sleeves — including more surprises and new characters to meet.

Trending
RELATED
News
A Major Fashion Label Set Their Latest Ad In The Star Trek Universe And ...
News
Avatar Villain Quaritch Is Alive And Starring In 4 Sequels
News
Simba Was Originally Supposed To Be Raised By Scar In The Lion King
News
What Is Happening In This Guardians Of The Galaxy Disco Video?
INNERSPACE CLIPS