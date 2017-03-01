Share This: The LEGO Movie Sequel Will Spaceship Off To Space Sara

Even though we’re still reeling from how awesome everything was in The LEGO Batman Movie, some recent news about The LEGO Movie Sequel has us excited to explore the ongoing adventures of Emmet, Wyldstyle, and Vitruvius.

Last weekend, Justin Shanlian, Tom Harper, and Kyle Davis of the Shanlian on Batman podcast spoke to Chris McKay, who directed this year’s The LEGO Batman Movie and helped edit and animate 2014’s The LEGO Movie. During the interview, McKay revealed that The LEGO Movie Sequel “is going to be this big musical and space action movie”—which would probably sound insane coming out of anyone else’s mouth but makes complete sense for something that’s as genre-bending as the LEGO film franchise.

While The LEGO Movie’s Oscar-nominated original song “Everything Is Awesome” was extremely memorable and catchy, the film is hardly a musical, which has us excited about the types of songs that could be in store for the sequel. Perhaps Batman will reappear to perform a follow up to “Who’s the (Bat)Man?”

Since the movie isn’t set to come out until 2019 (Warner Bros. decided to prioritize the release of The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie), we still don’t know exactly what’s in store for our favourite block-y characters.

What we do know is that, according to McKay, work is still being done to fine-tune the script and story for LEGO Lego Movie Sequel, and that the people at Warner Bros. still “need a lot of the writing, a lot of development, not only with script development, but development with songwriters.” This makes sense—BoJack Horseman showrunner Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son writer Matt Fogel were reportedly hired to rework the script written by The LEGO Movie writer-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Trolls and Shrek Forever After director Mike Mitchell was also recently brought in after the film’s former director, Rob Schrab, “left the project due to unspecified creative differences.”

In other LEGO and space-related news, the beloved toy brand recently announced that it will be releasing a new set of building blocks honouring the women of NASA sometime in either 2017 or 2018. The individuals featured in the set include computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, astronaut Sally Ride (aka the first woman to ever travel to space), astronaut Mae Jemison (aka the first African-American woman to ever travel to space) and Katherine Johnson, a mathematician played by Taraji P. Henson in 2016’s Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures. And to make the whole thing even cooler, the set was designed by female science writer Maia Weinstock.

The minds behind the LEGO film franchise have proven that they’re not afraid to reference real-world tropes and events, so maybe if we’re lucky the new NASA figures will make a surprise The LEGO Movie Sequel appearance.