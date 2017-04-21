Share This: Shooting The Last Jedi With Carrie Fisher Was ‘Pretty Intense’ Jon

We still have a lot to learn about The Last Jedi, but fans are especially curious about the film’s portrayal of Princess Leia, as this will go down in history as Carrie Fisher’s final movie performance.

According to co-star Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), she was always a forceful and entertaining presence on the set, so we can only hope that those qualities translate to the big screen. “At every moment, she would just wander over with her Coke—she was constantly drinking Coca-Cola—and find a way to undercut the situation or to cut through something to make me laugh.”

Speaking to Business Insider, Isaac fondly recalled his first day of shooting with Fisher on The Last Jedi. “It was basically my first day [on set] and we did about 25 takes total,” he said. “Half of them were on me and half of them were on her. I can’t give anything away, but there was a scene where there was some physicality there and it was shot just over and over and over. She relished the physicality of it, let me just say. It was pretty intense. It will be funny to see what they cut together based on that.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres December 15, 2017.