Share This: The Handmaid’s Tale Already Renewed For Season 2 Neil

Bravo’s critically-adored (we can’t stress that enough) new series, The Handmaid’s Tale, only kicked off last Sunday, but a second season has already been confirmed following its hugely successful two-episode premiere.

Airing on Hulu in the United States, the premiere quickly became the most-watched show (original or acquired) ever on their platform.

“The response we’ve seen to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible. It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu’s head of content. “As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can’t wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret’s vision with another season on Hulu.”

Based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s award-winning and best-selling 1985 dystopian novel that you probably read in high school, the 10-episode first season covers the book’s entire arc. Need a refresher of what it’s about? Here’s a handy official synopsis:

The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this terrifying society where one wrong word could end her life, Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids–where anyone could be a spy for Gilead—with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

What exactly Season 2 will be about and who will return remains unknown, but we do know it’s scheduled to arrive sometime in 2018, which isn’t too far off. Atwood’s (who serves as a consulting producer) enthusiastic response to The Globe and Mail on the show’s renewal also has us very excited and utterly intrigued:

“The fact that a second season is already being planned speaks to their enthusiasm. For me, it will be an interesting challenge, since I myself have never known what happened to Offred once she got into that van … except that she (or her recorded tapes) made it into a foot locker that was found in the former Bangor, Maine.”

If you somehow missed Sunday’s premiere, Bravo will re-air the first two episodes this Saturday, May 6, at 9pm ET, and new episodes will air Sundays at 9pm ET. Better still, you can just watch them right here and right now over at Bravo.ca. For now, check out the trailer below: