How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The Girl With All The Gifts Is An Exciting Spin On The Zombie Film

March 3, 2017
Elvis

Weeknights 6e 3p

This week on InnerSpace, we delved into the new thriller The Girl with All the Gifts, a post-apocalyptic zombie film that centres on an exceptionally intelligent young girl named Melanie.

What starts off as an exciting spin on dusty genre lore soon devolves back into yet another zombie movie in a manner pretty much guaranteed to irritate those who are tired of hearing the big themes and speeches of Dawn of the Dead parroted yet again.

Still, at least the movie does bring a few twists to the party, a damn good cast, and an impressive aesthetic. That ain’t bad. As a matter of fact, it’s amazing that a zombie movie this watchable can even still be made in 2017. Time will likely be kind to this one once zombies finally fade out of the mainstream again.

For now, it’s a brief peak in an otherwise consistent downward trajectory of a genre that needs to go away for a while.

Watch the hosts of InnerSpace discuss The Girl with All the Gifts with the film’s cast and crew below:

Trending
RELATED
News
You Will Not Recover From Beauty And The Beast’s Powerful New Song
News
Patrick Stewart Isn’t Officially Retiring Charles Xavier After All
News
Go See Logan, Get An Exclusive Marvel Teaser Surprise
Review
Before I Fall Is Groundhog Day Starring High School Mean Girls
INNERSPACE CLIPS