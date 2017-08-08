Share This: Get A Close Look At The Gifted’s Mutant Cast In This New Trailer Corrina

“You never know you’re a mutant… until it happens.” That’s the premise behind Marvel’s new teen superhero/superfreak series, The Gifted. The latest trailer for the show opens with a scene seemingly inspired by Brian De Palma’s Carrie: a bullied kid brings his high school crashing down around him mid-prom and his sister gets the two of them out safely—both things, the crash and the rescue, are only possible because they’re mutants.

No parent of a teenager wants to deal with decimated-school-level property damage, but in this case, the situation is made all the more dangerous by the fact that while mutants might have superpowers, they aren’t super popular with the authorities. Actually, they’re hunted. (One of the hunters happens to be dad to these same mutant kids.) When the cops give chase, the entire family goes on the run, battling to survive alongside the few others like them.

The new clip features longer, closer looks at X-Men mutants Thunderbird, Polaris, Blink, Eclipse, as well as Andy Strucker and Lauren Strucker, the two teens at the centre of the story. Their parents (and probably the biggest names among the series’ cast) are played by Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Alias, The Cabin in The Woods).

Executive produced by X-Men authority, Bryan Singer, The Gifted will air Mondays this fall on CTV. Check out the new clip below: