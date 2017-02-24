Share This: The Future Of Doctor Who Mark

Earlier this year, Peter Capaldi announced that the upcoming tenth season of Doctor Who would be his last as the Doctor. So, who should the Twelfth Doctor regenerate into?

Previous actors have all portrayed the Doctor as someone with fierce intelligence, a quirky sense of humor, and a charismatic alien charm. The role demands that an actor has to pivot from drama to humour and back again, often in the same scene.

The Doctor has occasionally been played by an actor who has already appeared in the series, as Capaldi was, so it’s possible that Eddie Redmayne, James Corden, or Andrew Garfield could be offered the part. But they’re all huge stars now, so it seems unlikely that they would accept.

Similarly, stars like Idris Elba, Hugh Laurie, Daniel Radcliffe, and Maggie Smith are so busy that they probably don’t have room in their schedules to play the Doctor.

Some possible, more realistic choices include Richard Ayoade—one of the stars of The IT Crowd, who has the quirky charm and intellect to slip into the role—Richard Madden (Robb Stark on Game of Thrones), and Ben Wishaw (Q in the James Bond films).

It’s possible that the Doctor could regenerate into a female form, as it’s been established as canon on the show that Time Lords can change gender. Haley Atwell, who plays Peggy Carter, is a possibility, as are Olivia Colman (who appeared in Matt Smith’s first full episode, “The Eleventh Hour”), and Suranne Jones (who appeared as Idris in “The Doctor’s Wife”).

Tilda Swinton is currently the British bookies’ choice—and she would be adept at portraying an intelligent alien.

My choice would be Richard Ayoade, closely followed by Ben Wishaw and Tilda Swinton.

Who’s your pick to play the Doctor? Check out our discussion below.