Arrow, Flash, Legends Of Tomorrow, And Supergirl Crossover Event To Air Over Two Nights

Sometimes there are devastating consequences when superheroes get “cross.”

But in this case, it’s a good thing.

It was announced at the Television Critics Association event that a special crossover event featuring four superhero shows—The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow—has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Supergirl will be paired with Arrow over two hours on the first night, and The Flash will be paired with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on the second night. But rest assured it’s “a full, four-episode crossover,” according to Mark Pedowitz, president of the CW (the network where all four shows air in the U.S.).

A similar crossover event took place last year, but it was spread over four nights, rather than compacting it into two.

“Last year’s crossover was the most successful week, I believe, in CW’s history in terms of ratings and everything else that went with it,” Pedowitz said. “But we felt that, in this particular case (this year), it would be better and tighter in terms of storytelling to make it like two two-hour movies, or mini-series. And from that point of view, we thought this was the best way to go.

“We had a lot of conversations with the executive producers, with the studio, our own scheduling people, our marketing people. And we thought this was a tight, concise way of doing it. Next year we may go back to four nights. It just depends on what we’re going to do.”

Asked to evaluate the current state of all four superhero shows, Pedowitz said, “I’ll do it one by one.

“Supergirl really found its groove. I mean, from a lot of different ways. I’m really happy where they’re headed, and they got a great showrunning staff. She has to find love again, and whether Mon-El comes back or not, who the hell knows? But I don’t want to give up the spoilers to that.

“In terms of The Flash, I think we’re done with speedster villains, and we’re going to try to find the lightness in Barry Allen of the first two seasons.

“In Arrow, they found their mojo last year. They got back to what that first and second year of that show was, and I’m looking forward to where Oliver goes in that character arc, where he’s now—spoiler alert—potentially one of the people who survive on the island, become the father, and recognizing he is the Green Arrow.

“And lastly, Legends, you know what? They had a rough first season. They had the most fun second season anybody could have. It’s just a fun romp, and I think they’ll continue this year.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, and The Flash will return on CTV this fall.