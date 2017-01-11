How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Fairly Oddparents Spoofed Friends And SNL In Deleted Musical Number

January 11, 2017
Stacey
Fairly Oddparents

The Fairly OddParents has been on the air for 15 years now and is no stranger to spoofing pop culture. (Remember Britney Britney?) In the TV special episode “Channel Chasers,” Timmy runs away into the world of TV, jumping from Rugrats to Scooby-Doo to Peanuts and others, changing animation style as he does. But several shows parodied ended up being nixed from the final cut.

Series creator Butch Hartman kicked off the new year by sharing the deleted musical number “If I Lived in TV,” which parodied the likes of Friends, Saturday Night Live, American Idol, and even Barney, via YouTube.

The musical number also included the pivotal “jumping the shark” joke from Happy Days which would’ve totally gone over my head as a kid, but I can appreciate it now. There were also riffs on Survivor, Diff’rent Strokes, and more. Check out the catchy song above.

