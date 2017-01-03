Share This: Watch Bobbie Draper Kick Ass In This Expanse Season 2 Sneak Peek Corrina

Returns February 1

We’re entering brand new territory here. The Expanse, which returns for it’s second season in less than a month, touches down on Martian terrain for the first time in this action-packed sneak peek of what’s to come. The clip centres on Bobbie Draper, First Lieutenant in the Martian Congressional Republic Navy, as she and her MCRN squad engage an enemy on Mars. (Draper—former amateur boxer Frankie Adams—is new to the show, but will be very familiar to readers of James S.A. Corey’s sci-fi space opera.)

In case you had preconceptions about our future colonization of the Red Planet, this new footage shows that life there, as imagined by Corey and the Expanse showrunners, isn’t the peaceful terraforming project/international bonding sesh we might have hoped for.

Instead, it’s an all out ground war as the MCRN attempts to gain Martian territory crater by crater—from who? Well, if you’ve read the books you probably know, but there will be no spoilers here.

Outfitted in a style of space armour that even Iron Man would envy, Draper leads her troop into combat, taking on enemy fire like it’s NBD and risking her life to complete the mission. The clip tips us off to the fact that we (and whoever makes the mistake of getting in her way) are going to be dealing with a formidable new badass this season.

Catch the two-hour premiere of The Expanse when it returns to Space on February 1. Watch the new sneak peek below.