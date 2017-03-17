Share This: The Expanse Renewed For Season 3 Neil

Big Belter news: Syfy has announced that The Expanse will get a 13-episode third season which will air sometime in 2018.

As you probably know, we’re currently eight episodes into Season 2, which puts us at around book two of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck’s (aka James S. A. Corey) six-book series. With all the unanimous critical and viewer praise, it’s no surprise that Season 3 has already been greenlit.

Get ready to kick it into high burn. The show that's got critics from Earth to the Belt raving is coming back for Season 3! #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/u3vX2HpByW — The Expanse (@ExpanseSyfy) March 17, 2017

“The Expanse is a gorgeous, thrilling, emotional series that has quite simply raised the bar for science fiction on television,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We, along with the fans, are looking forward to continuing the journey with our partners at Alcon Television Group and the series’ brilliant cast and crew.”

