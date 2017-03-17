How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Expanse Renewed For Season 3

March 17, 2017
Neil

Wednesdays 10e 7p

Big Belter news: Syfy has announced that The Expanse will get a 13-episode third season which will air sometime in 2018.

As you probably know, we’re currently eight episodes into Season 2, which puts us at around book two of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck’s (aka James S. A. Corey) six-book series. With all the unanimous critical and viewer praise, it’s no surprise that Season 3 has already been greenlit.

The Expanse is a gorgeous, thrilling, emotional series that has quite simply raised the bar for science fiction on television,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We, along with the fans, are looking forward to continuing the journey with our partners at Alcon Television Group and the series’ brilliant cast and crew.”

In the meantime, watch Season 2 episodes of The Expanse online right here, and catch all-new eps on Space Wednesdays at 10e 7p.

