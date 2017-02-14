How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The Bad Batch Trailer Features Keanu Reeves And Jason Momoa In A Desert Wasteland

February 14, 2017
Julia

The Batch Batch features dystopian desert communities, raves hosted by Keanu Reeves and a shirtless Jason Momoa—making it one of the most original and genre-bending films of the year.

The Bad Batch is set in a post-apocalyptic desert community in the United States. Those who are not deemed fit enough to remain in civilized society are left to fend for themselves in an arid wasteland. The film follows Arlen, who has just been left in the desert and now must adjust to life in the ‘the bad batch’ while being stalked by cannibals.

The Bad Batch stars model Suki Waterhouse as Arlen alongside Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Diego Luna and Jim Carrey. Check out the first trailer for the dystopian desert flick.

The film is directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, who’s best known for her 2014 Iranian vampire thriller, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night. Critics praised The Bad Batch when it premiered at TIFF last fall for its stylized appearance, dramatic mood and killer soundtrack. It looks like Amirpour is once again embracing her unique artistic style with her latest film, this time adding a few more stars to the acting roster.

The Bad Batch will be released on June 23, 2017.

Trending
RELATED
News
There’s A Batcomputer In Your iPhone, Courtesy Of The Lego Batman Movi...
News
Thor Is All Muscle In Team Thor: Part 2
Review
5 Reasons You Need To Check Out The Arrival Blu-ray
News
Mandy Moore Belts The High Notes In New Tangled Music Video
INNERSPACE CLIPS