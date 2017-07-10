Share This: Terror, Carnage, And The Return Of Stiles: The Teen Wolf Season 6 Trailer Is Here Tina

There are less than three weeks until the beginning of the end for Teen Wolf (all the tears), and if the below sneak peek is any indication, fear is running rampant in Beacon Hills. Or, according to Chris Argent, “Terror.”

At the start of the clip, a woman’s voice can be heard stating, “Something’s happening in Beacon Hills, to the people here.” If that isn’t the understatement of the century, we don’t know what is. Something’s been happening in Beacon Hills since Scott’s freshman year of high school. Just saying.

Nevertheless, we admit it: This trailer is unlike any Teen Wolf sneak peek we’ve ever seen, and we’ve seen a lot over the years. Scott and his gang of supernaturals seem preeeetty frightened… terrified even. But of what? Lydia claims “something came out” when they opened a door to another world (likely relating to the Ghost Riders), and that “there’s always a price to pay.” *shudder*

Sounds like a war of epic proportions is brewing. Can Scott rise to the challenge? Duh. Of course he can—especially with the grand return of Derek and Stiles. YES, you read that right. But don’t just take our word for it, see for yourself (and other special appearances):

The first of the final 10 Teen Wolf episodes kicks off Sunday, July 30 on MTV.