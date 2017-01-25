How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The Key To Finding Stiles: What Was It That Opened The Teen Wolf Rift?

January 25, 2017
Tina
mgid-ao-image-mtv (6)

It seems that the Teen Wolf crew (or rather, what’s left of it) may have finally found the key to getting Stiles back: Memories.

On tonight’s episode, Scott and Malia nearly froze to death while regurgitating their best (and even a few worst) flashbacks of their beloved friend. But it was Lydia who had the biggest connection of all to Stiles, and it all started with that unforgettable Stydia smooch  in the locker room. Both Scott and Malia even admitted that a force of unspeakable power continues to draw them together.

“That’s when it happened, when I kissed him. That’s when it all changed,” Lydia said, as the Stydia memories came flooding back during her hypnotic trance.

1-teen-wolf-1-mtv-8

Fast forward to Stiles saving Lydia from Eichen House, along with the last time anyone saw him before he was taken: That epic Stydia moment in the Jeep. Then our favorite banshee suddenly remembered:

2-teen-wolf

“I never said it back,” she said with tears rolling down her face, as (gasp!) the rift slowly opened. Is it just us, or was it as if Lydia’s sudden epiphany opened that doorway to the dark side (and Stiles)? After all these years of Stiles doing the chasing—seeing the best in Lydia and saving her from every imaginable supernatural evil—Lydia is finally coming to terms with her immense love for the younger Stilinski.

They—whoever “they” are—say that love conquers all, but is that the case for bringing Stiles back? Or does something (or someone) else hold the key? Sound off, and catch the winter finale of Teen Wolf next Tuesday at 9e 6p on MTV.

Trending
RELATED
mgid-ao-image-mtv (7)
News
Zootopia Directors Gave Judy The Purrr-Fect Women’s March Sign
Michief-Managed
News
Talking All Things Harry Potter With Mischief Managed
Dark Knight
Opinion
Even Superheroes Get The Blues
Doctor Who
Opinion
This Just In: Being A Sci-Fi Fan Is Good For Your Mental Health
INNERSPACE CLIPS