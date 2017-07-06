How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Final Season Of Teen Wolf Is Returning Sooner Than You Think

July 6, 2017
Tina

MTV

It’s officially official.

The second half of Teen Wolf Season 6—the last-ever season—is finally upon us, kicking off (*drumroll please*) on July 30!

Grab your box of tissues, because with only 10 episodes left, this is how it all ends for Scott McCall and his pack. So many questions. Most importantly, WILL SCOTT MAKE IT OUT ALIVE THIS TIME? Our fingers and toes are crossed for that one.

The suspense is clearly killing us. All we know is that the supernatural characters we’ve known and loved for the past six years are about to face the greatest threat of their lives.

Find out what happens when Teen Wolf premieres for its final 10-episode instalment on Sunday, July 30 on MTV. In the meantime, enjoy this special teaser below (with a Season 1 throwback).

