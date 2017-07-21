Share This: Teen Wolf Brought The Most Intense Trailer Ever To Comic-Con Tina

All good things must come to an end — it’s the nature of the television beast (pun intended).

As promised, an exclusive, extended sneak peek at the final episodes of Teen Wolf made its debut at the cast’s final appearance at San Diego Comic-Con today, and boy, did they deliver. If this trailer didn’t result in heart palpitations, the intensity of the new one will.

At a minimum, one of our worst fears is coming true—Beacon Hills is about to turn on Scott and his pack, and Gerard is their perpetually fearless leader: “This isn’t about killing just one werewolf,” the old man says in the below clip. “We are building an army to hunt them all.”

Oh, and in a completely insane way to reveal the identity of Beacon Hills’ token supernaturals, a student stabs our favourite chameleon Corey in the hand with a mechanical pencil to prove his healing powers. We admit it: We’re really, really scared for our Teen Wolf friends.

The final season of Teen Wolf premieres on MTV in just 9 days.