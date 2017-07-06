How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Teen Wolf Will Make One More San Diego Comic-Con Appearance

July 6, 2017
Jordana

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Teen Wolf has not taken its final curtain call at San Diego Comic-Con. Let out the celebratory howls!

MTV announced today that the series—which is returning on Sunday, July 30—will return to the Con for their last bow at the annual pop culture event. Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, Khylin Rhambo and executive producer Jeff Davis will appear in Hall H (their first time on this big stage after several years in Ballroom 20) on Thursday, July 20 at 2pm ET/PT. There will be a few surprises in tow, and fans will get to watch an exclusive, extended sneak peek of the highly anticipated final season.

But that’s not all: The cast will hit the convention center floor for a signing with fans, at Fox Booth #4229, on Friday, July 21.

Check out the first look at what’s to come in Beacon Hills in the clip below:

