News

Here’s How The Teen Wolf Cast Celebrated The Show’s 100th Episode

March 10, 2017
Jordana

It’s time to celebrate in Beacon Hills: The Teen Wolf gang just completed their 100th—and final—episode. And the gang commemorated the occasion with a sweet and ornate treat.

The cast—including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne (in spirit!), executive producer Jeff Davis, Khylin Rhambo, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Susan Walters, Linden Ashby, Gideon Emery, Ian Bohen, Sibongile Mlambo, Froy Gutierrez and Andrew Matarazzo—happily posed in front of an elaborate cake featuring symbols associated with the long-running series. And that decorated dessert, courtesy of HelenaWirthCakes! There’s Scott’s pack, claw marks, the Nemeton, Derek Hale’s tattoo the Triskele, Allison Argent’s pendant, a forest with wolves, a Beacon Hills High School sign, and of course, the beloved Jeep.

Teen Wolf officially wraps today (hold your tears).

Be sure to keep an eye on MTV as we approach the second half of Teen Wolf Season 6.

