Thor Is All Muscle In Team Thor: Part 2

Thor might be able to help you save the world, but he’s actually a pretty terrible roommate.

Thanks to Marvel, we now have a follow-up to last year’s Team Thor clip where we saw exactly what Thor was up to during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Thor’s roommate Darryl is back for Team Thor: Pt. 2 to show us that Thor is pretty bad at paying his share of the rent, but he is made of muscle (or brains..?) so that’s something.

The clip is just a teaser for all the Team Thor videos that are included in the bonus features for Doctor Strange on digital HD, which was released today.

Also featured in the Doctor Strange extras is a sneak peek at Phase 3 of the MCU, which includes new concept art for Thor: Ragnarok. The images show what appears to be a gladiator-style battle between Thor and Hulk. Hulk seems to have picked up a few new tools in the art pieces, including a giant hammer, axe and sword. Plus we have new art of Cate Blanchett looking completely wicked as Hela.

Thor: Ragnarok will smash into theatres November 3, 2017