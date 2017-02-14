How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Thor Is All Muscle In Team Thor: Part 2

February 14, 2017
Julia

Thor might be able to help you save the world, but he’s actually a pretty terrible roommate.

Thanks to Marvel, we now have a follow-up to last year’s Team Thor clip where we saw exactly what Thor was up to during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Thor’s roommate Darryl is back for Team Thor: Pt. 2 to show us that Thor is pretty bad at paying his share of the rent, but he is made of muscle (or brains..?) so that’s something.

The clip is just a teaser for all the Team Thor videos that are included in the bonus features for Doctor Strange on digital HD, which was released today.

Also featured in the Doctor Strange extras is a sneak peek at Phase 3 of the MCU, which includes new concept art for Thor: Ragnarok. The images show what appears to be a gladiator-style battle between Thor and Hulk. Hulk seems to have picked up a few new tools in the art pieces, including a giant hammer, axe and sword. Plus we have new art of Cate Blanchett looking completely wicked as Hela.

Thor: Ragnarok will smash into theatres November 3, 2017

Trending
RELATED
News
There’s A Batcomputer In Your iPhone, Courtesy Of The Lego Batman Movi...
News
The Bad Batch Trailer Features Keanu Reeves And Jason Momoa In A Desert ...
Review
5 Reasons You Need To Check Out The Arrival Blu-ray
News
Mandy Moore Belts The High Notes In New Tangled Music Video
INNERSPACE CLIPS