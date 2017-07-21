How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
Interview

Taron Egerton Teases Robin Hood: ‘I Got Mad Bow Skills’

July 21, 2017
Space

Getty Images

This isn’t your grandmother’s prince of thieves.

Robin Hood star Taron Egerton talked up his upcoming retelling of the classic tale on a San Diego Comic-Con press line for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, promising an updated take on the story.

“It has that kind of period feel but with a sense of modernity and it doesn’t feel kind of mythical, or it’s not sort of historical in terms of tone, the banter between me and [co-star] Jamie [Foxx] is very modern, great action,” he said of the movie, due out in March 2018.

Another thing the film will have, apart from promised “mad bow skills”? Some Egerton ab action. “Yeah, I had abs for that.” Don’t go looking for them now, though, he joked. They’re long gone now that he’s not shirtless on camera.

There won’t be any singing, either, he said, but did tease the possibility of an upcoming musical role for himself.

“You never know what’s around the corner,” he said.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theatres September 22.

Trending
RELATED
News
Rocko Struggles With Modern Life In Reboot’s First Footage
News
Teen Wolf Brought The Most Intense Trailer Ever To Comic-Con
Opinion
Ranking Christopher Nolan’s Films From Worst To Best
Interview
One It Star Couldn’t Stop Laughing The First Time They Met Pennywi...
INNERSPACE CLIPS