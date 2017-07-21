Share This: Taron Egerton Teases Robin Hood: ‘I Got Mad Bow Skills’ Space

This isn’t your grandmother’s prince of thieves.

Robin Hood star Taron Egerton talked up his upcoming retelling of the classic tale on a San Diego Comic-Con press line for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, promising an updated take on the story.

“It has that kind of period feel but with a sense of modernity and it doesn’t feel kind of mythical, or it’s not sort of historical in terms of tone, the banter between me and [co-star] Jamie [Foxx] is very modern, great action,” he said of the movie, due out in March 2018.

Another thing the film will have, apart from promised “mad bow skills”? Some Egerton ab action. “Yeah, I had abs for that.” Don’t go looking for them now, though, he joked. They’re long gone now that he’s not shirtless on camera.

There won’t be any singing, either, he said, but did tease the possibility of an upcoming musical role for himself.

“You never know what’s around the corner,” he said.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theatres September 22.