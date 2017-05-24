How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Supernatural’s New Season Will Not Feature This Fan-Favourite Character

May 24, 2017
Stacey

Warning: spoilers for the Season 12 finale of Supernatural ahead.

If you think you’ve finally stopped crying over that emotional Supernatural season finale last Thursday (May 18), we have some bad news for you.

After much speculation, actor Mark Sheppard, who’s played the diabolical and sassy Crowley for the last 8 years, will not be returning for Season 13. But before you start tweeting at The CW and cursing the show, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. TVLine reports that Sheppard won’t be returning as a series regular, which means he could still pop up from time to time on future episodes. (At least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves right now.)

True, Crowley committed suicide on the finale for the good of humanity, but we all know characters on this show never really stay dead. I mean, how many times did Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) die and get brought back to life? Resurrected characters are kind of the show’s brand at this point.

On Tuesday (May 23), Sheppard ‘grammed a pic with a cryptic caption: “So to all my #spnfamily everywhere… my crew and my fellow storytellers… thanks for the ride. Time for something new. Even when I lose…”

If you’re concerned this also means the King of Hell won’t be attending conventions anymore, that isn’t the case. On Wednesday (May 24), Sheppard tweeted that he’d be “appearing at plenty of conventions in 2018.”

Fans also freaked over Castiel’s (Misha Collins) status for Season 13. The angel also died during the finale, but thankfully, Misha Collins not-so-subtlety hinted at his character’s return, noting that “Cass [or Cas] has a future.”

Trending
RELATED
News
The Lost World: Jurassic Park’s Kelly Explains How She Landed The Role...
News
Spidey Just Wants To Be An Avenger Already In Final Homecoming Trailer
News
Cersei And Jaime Are Surrounded In New Game Of Thrones Trailer
News
Can The Doctor Save Earth From Expert Invaders? Just Watch Him
INNERSPACE CLIPS