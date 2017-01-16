Share This: Supernatural’s John Winchester Comes Back From The Grave For One More Hunt Stacey

Thursdays 9e 6p

The Winchester patriarch from Supernatural may have died early on in the series, but it looks like he’s still “saving people, hunting things” all these years later. Gotta keep the family business alive.

On Friday (January 13), Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played John Winchester before going on to become The Walking Dead‘s Negan, tweeted a pic to his TV sons, Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), letting them know he’s not done fighting just yet. Since no one else has eradicated Dracula and his cronies, John Winchester’s stepping up to the plate.

Hey @JensenAckles and @jarpad in Transylvania. Gonna finish this vampire deal once and for all. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/2uWvD7itec — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 13, 2017

Though his former co-stars haven’t replied — since apparently Padalecki’s “holding down the fort filming” while Ackles is on vacation — fans were quick with the SPN memes and GIFs.

This definitely isn’t the first time Morgan’s referenced the show with his fake sons. Just this past Halloween, Morgan sent Ackles a box of goodies from Samuel’s Sweet Shop, a store he now co-owns in Rhinebeck, New York, with Paul Rudd. When Ackles thanked him for the gift, Morgan jumped back into “Dad Mode” and ordered Ackles to “share with [his] brother.”

But perhaps the best father/son moment was when Ackles got a hold of Negan’s bat, Lucille, and Morgan was quick to remind him of all the crap he did on SPN. Once a Winchester, always a Winchester.