Supernatural's Felicia Day Welcomes Baby Girl

Felicia Day’s pregnancy announcement was definitely one for the books. For starters, the first-time mom and Supernatural and The Guild star waited until the last minute before giving birth to tell the world she was even expecting. “She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff,” Day joked.

She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff. A photo posted by Felicia Day (@feliciaday) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Fast-forward weeks later: baby Calliope Maeve has joined the world! It turns out Day gave birth to her daughter last week but is just now sharing the news. “I went in to the hospital to have a baby last week and came back out not recognizing my own country,” she tweeted Monday (January 30). She lamented not being able to attend the Women’s March—since she was “about to drop a baby out [of her] vag“—but we’re glad to see mother and child are doing well.

Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world. Currently wearing a onesie that says “Bard in Training.” #LessThanThree pic.twitter.com/FB2X9BFYXq — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 30, 2017

There must be something in the water for the SPN cast. Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) welcomed twins, Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, in early December, and Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) is expecting his third child with his SPN co-star, Genevieve. Plus, Mark Sheppard (Crowley, King of Hell) welcomed daughter Isabella Rose in early 2016.

Back when Day revealed that she was expecting, Padalecki decided to play matchmaker for his two boys. “WOOHOO!!! Do you think she’ll like older men?!?! (My sons. Not me… Creepo.) #CONGRATS,” he joked. Not missing a beat, Day replied, “I like this idea. #Hunterdynasty.”

Day’s character Charlie Bradbury may have died on Season 10, but there’s still hope for the next generation of hunters. I’d pay good money to watch a SPN spin-off featuring the stars’ kids following in their parents’ footsteps.