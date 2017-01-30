How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Supernatural’s Felicia Day Welcomes Baby Girl

January 30, 2017
Stacey
felicia-edit

Thursdays 8e 5p

Felicia Day’s pregnancy announcement was definitely one for the books. For starters, the first-time mom and Supernatural and The Guild star waited until the last minute before giving birth to tell the world she was even expecting. “She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff,” Day joked.

She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff.

A photo posted by Felicia Day (@feliciaday) on

Fast-forward weeks later: baby Calliope Maeve has joined the world! It turns out Day gave birth to her daughter last week but is just now sharing the news. “I went in to the hospital to have a baby last week and came back out not recognizing my own country,” she tweeted Monday (January 30). She lamented not being able to attend the Women’s March—since she was “about to drop a baby out [of her] vag“—but we’re glad to see mother and child are doing well.

There must be something in the water for the SPN cast. Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) welcomed twins, Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, in early December, and Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) is expecting his third child with his SPN co-star, Genevieve. Plus, Mark Sheppard (Crowley, King of Hell) welcomed daughter Isabella Rose in early 2016.

Back when Day revealed that she was expecting, Padalecki decided to play matchmaker for his two boys. “WOOHOO!!! Do you think she’ll like older men?!?! (My sons. Not me… Creepo.) #CONGRATS,” he joked. Not missing a beat, Day replied, “I like this idea. #Hunterdynasty.”

Day’s character Charlie Bradbury may have died on Season 10, but there’s still hope for the next generation of hunters. I’d pay good money to watch a SPN spin-off featuring the stars’ kids following in their parents’ footsteps.

Trending
RELATED
Game of Thrones
News
A Game Of Thrones Addition Is Coming In 2017—But It’s Not The Wi...
The Expanse
News
The Real Science Behind The Expanse
Harry Potter
News
Harry Potter Actors Mourn The Loss Of Wand Master Ollivander
Oceans 8
News
Rihanna (And Everyone Else) Assembles For Fabulous First Ocean’s 8 Pho...
INNERSPACE CLIPS