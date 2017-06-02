Share This: Superman Prequel Series Krypton Is Coming To Space In 2018 Neil

Reports of Superman’s pre-origin story getting the Gotham treatment on the small screen have been brewing for years, but now we can officially announce that 13 episodes of Krypton are indeed coming soon and they’re coming to Space in 2018—which, c’mon guys, is very fitting.

Set two generations before the destruction of the Man of Steel’s home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather, Seyg-El (Cameron Cuffe), whose House of El was ostracized and shamed—as he fights to redeem his family’s honour and save his beloved world from chaos.

In addition to Cuffe as Grandpa Supes, Krypton stars Georgina Campbell as Lyta Zod, Elliot Cowan as Daron-Vex, Ann Ogbomo as Alura Zod, Rasmus Hardiker as Kem, Wallis Day as Nyssa, Aaron Pierre as Dev-EM, and Game of Thrones’ Ian McElhinney Val-EL.

As for who’s helming the series, Krypton is executive produced by David S. Goyer, who wrote Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, Batman Begins, and the Blade trilogy (dude know his comic book adaptations), and Stargate alum Damian Kindler.

The pilot was written by Goyer and Kindler, with Colm McCarthy (The Girl with All the Gifts—great movie btw) serving as director and co-executive producer.

While a trailer for the series emerged just over a month ago, it was apparently not official and was swiftly taken down.

Whether or not Krypton will directly tie into Gotham or the Arrowverse is unknown, but since Goyer has so much experience working with the shared DC universe on the big screen, we’re hopeful he’ll continue that tradition here. As for getting a closer look at the series, all we’ve got is this mysterious image featuring the surprised faces of Kem, Seyg-El, and Lyta Zod, courtesy of Syfy.

On another geeky note, Bravo (not Space, unfortch) also just announced that this fall it will air the 10-episode sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, which will star Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin, and Steve Buscemi. If there was ever a good reason to not watch Space, this is it.