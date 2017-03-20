Share This: Supergirl And Flash Give La La Land A Run For Its Money In Musical-Crossover Sneak Peek Crystal

Barry Allen and Kara Danvers don’t miss a single note in the first sneak peek from this week’s highly anticipated musical crossover between Supergirl and The Flash. The Flash episode, which airs Tuesday (March 21) and is aptly titled “Duet,” finds the Fastest Man Alive (Grant Gustin) and the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) under the spell of the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). The DC supervillain will first appear at the end of tonight’s (March 20) episode of Supergirl.

The musical event is also an unofficial Glee reunion for Criss, Gustin, Benoist, and choreographer Zach Woodlee, who organized a fun number for Barry and Kara as well as a rousing musical number for the larger cast. The episode also boasts the musical talents of Broadway vets Jesse L. Martin (Joe West), Victor Garber (Dr. Stein), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn), Jeremy Jordan (Winn), and Carlos Valdes (Cisco).

The first clip finds Barry and Kara singing about the power of their super-friendship. There’s tap dancing, period costumes, and clever wordplay involved—courtesy of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom, who penned the song “Super Friend” for the musical hour.

Meanwhile, the second clip features Benoist singing the Breakfast at Tiffany’s classic “Moon River” as Barry enters the 1940s dreamscape created by the Music Meister. In this bizarro dream world, Barry and Kara must follow the script—or die. Unfortunately for the super duo, that script stars their real-world loves, Iris (Candice Patton) and Mon-El (Chris Wood), who are swept up in a love story of their own. Awkward.

According to EW, the musical episode isn’t just fun escapism or an excuse to get two wildly charismatic leads like Benoist and Gustin together to sing a few songs. For Barry and Kara, it’s a form of catharsis. After all, Barry still has to find a way to stop Savitar from killing his maybe-fiancée Iris, and Kara has Cadmus and Mon-El’s huge secret to deal with.

So the musical episode is a way to address all of those heavy issues head-on through song and dance! What could be better than that?

The Flash Wednesdays at 8e 5p