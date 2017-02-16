Share This: Suicide Sequel Or Suicide Mission? Mel Gibson In Talks To Direct Suicide Squad 2 Corrina

Is Warner Bros. trolling us or is the news that the studio is going after Mel Gibson to direct its next big DC superhero movie an actual thing?

Variety is reporting that Gibson, whose most recent film, Hacksaw Ridge, is up for Academy Awards in the Best Picture and Best Director categories, is in serious talks to helm the second Suicide Squad movie. More proof that behaviour that would get you fired from your job at Starbucks will have next to no effect on a career in Hollywood (or Washington).

Like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and the rest of the antiheroes in Suicide Squad, Mel Gibson is not a good guy (see: anti-semitic diatribes, a drunk driving arrest, and liberal use of slurs both racial and gender-based). Unlike them, he’s a real human, not a comic book character/caricature, and as Variety points out, he hasn’t directed a movie for a big studio since he made Braveheart over 25 years ago.

But personality aside, as a director he may have something to offer the franchise. Gibson’s been working under the radar on low budget projects since his partial exile from the mainstream movie biz (the WWII epic Hacksaw was made for $40 million—compare that to Suicide Squad’s Toronto-street-destroying $175 million budget) and studios love nothing more than a small-budget movie that brings in big box office money. And there’s no denying that Gibson knows how to shoot large-scale action scenes (both Braveheart and Hacksaw Ridge prove that).

Warner Bros. has other directors on their list of Suicide Squad sequel contenders. Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies), Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), and Daniel Espinosa (Safe House) are also reported to be in the running. Gibson, however, is by far the biggest name—and the most controversial.