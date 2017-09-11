How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie It

It Floats To Box Office History With Horror’s Best Opening Weekend Ever

September 11, 2017
Hilary H
It

It

    RELEASE
  • September 8, 2017

ItÂ has nearly doubled its projected domestic earnings at the box office for its debut weekend, grossing $117.2 million for its first three days in theatres.

All other R-rated movies and their respective openings may have to yield to the deadly clutches of Pennywise, becauseÂ ItÂ just murdered a bunch of box office records after tonnes of people showed up to watch the Losers Club face that evil clown.

It‘s Friday night gross is insanely impressive and comes in at overÂ $51 million, butÂ It‘s Thursday night previewsâ€”which brought inÂ $13.5 millionâ€”has the modernized Stephen King classic checking off a bunch of accomplishments in its first two days in theaters alone.Â Deadpoolpreviously held the status of the top-grossing R-rated movie for Thursday night previews (it made $12.7 million for its Thursday night screenings).Â Itnot only blew past that, but also clinched the distinctions for strongest opening ever for a horror movie, the best opening weekend earnings for a King horror epic, and best opening for a movie in September, period.

Considering howÂ ItÂ was expected to bring in $65-70 million, this is a massive deal and one that speaks to the enthusiasm (or, uh, morbid curiosity) audiences hold for the re-vamp of one of King’s most iconic stories.

The people have spoken: They are super,Â superÂ into getting scared senseless by the creepiest clown cinema has ever seen, and the Losers Club are definitely winners this time around.

Read our It review here.Â 

