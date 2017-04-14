How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

The First Teaser Trailer For The Last Jedi Has Arrived

April 14, 2017
Jon

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

    RELEASE
  • December 15, 2017

Good Friday may be a holiday for a most, but it’s definitely not a day off for Star Wars fans. After debuting at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, the first teaser trailer for The Last Jedi has been unveiled—and it’s enticingly mysterious. Based on the teaser alone, we can’t tell you much about the film, but if you doubted director Rian Johnson’s ability to merge his distinctive style with the sensibilities of Star Wars, this teaser should instantly put those doubts to rest. Here are a few of the visual highlights:

 

A distant lightsaber

 

Scarlet smoke

 

Dystopian destruction

 

Newfangled spacecraft

 

Silhouette Skywalker

 

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres December 15, 2017. Check out the new teaser and poster below:

