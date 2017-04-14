Share This: The First Teaser Trailer For The Last Jedi Has Arrived Jon

Good Friday may be a holiday for a most, but it’s definitely not a day off for Star Wars fans. After debuting at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, the first teaser trailer for The Last Jedi has been unveiled—and it’s enticingly mysterious. Based on the teaser alone, we can’t tell you much about the film, but if you doubted director Rian Johnson’s ability to merge his distinctive style with the sensibilities of Star Wars, this teaser should instantly put those doubts to rest. Here are a few of the visual highlights:

A distant lightsaber

Scarlet smoke

Dystopian destruction

Newfangled spacecraft

Silhouette Skywalker

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres December 15, 2017. Check out the new teaser and poster below: