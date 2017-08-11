Share This: The Newest Star Wars Creature Is Cuteâ€”But Is It As Cute As These Other Cute Things? Crystal

I fell in love the momentÂ I saw it. When that little alien moved its little head and stared up at meâ€”and thousands of otherÂ Star WarsÂ fans at D23 Expo last monthâ€”with its big, round eyes, I lost it. It’s the same feeling of overwhelming joy that I felt when BB-8 first rolled into my life with a “beep-boop” and aÂ thumbs up.Â It’s soooooo cute.

Say hello to the porg, a tiny bird-like alien introduced in Rian Johnson’sÂ Star Wars: The Last Jedi. These wide-eyed, naturally curious creatures are native to the ocean planet Ahch-Toâ€”where Rey found Luke at the end ofÂ The Force Awakensâ€”and have been described as theÂ Star WarsÂ equivalent of puffins with their stout fluffiness. (When I look at a porg, I see a pug head on a puffin body with baby seal eyes.) “They build nests,” Lucasfilm Story Group’s Pablo HidalgoÂ recently toldÂ StarWars.com. “They can fly. Their babies are called porglets.”

EXCUSE ME. THEIR BABIES ARE CALLED PORGLETS. PORGLETS!!! Call me crazy but porgs justÂ usurped EwoksÂ as the cutest creatures in the galaxy. #PorgLife

The porgs inÂ The Last JediÂ are incredibly loyal to Luke Skywalker, who I guess they think of as daddy, so, naturally, they’re initially skeptical of Rey when she lands the Millennium Falcon on Ahch-To. But over the course of her training, expect the furry little creatures to strike up a bond with Chewbacca and R2-D2. (I can already picture aÂ murder of porgsÂ perched on Artoo’s head.) AÂ recently released imageÂ fromÂ The Last JediÂ shows a porg sitting with Chewie in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, so not only are they cute and territorial â€” they’re also pretty wily!

Does, uh, the Wookiee eat porg? Because Chewie is looking at this little guy like it’s dinner time.

But I digress. Porgs are the cutest things I have ever seen with my own two eyes. (Sorry, BB-8.) They are so cute and squishy, I just want to snuggle with one. Or five. Or a dozen. Is it possible to retire early and become a porg lady? Even their razor-sharp, cat-like teeth are cute! And so,Â soÂ tiny!!! I’m obsessed.

So, in honour of my newfound obsession, let’s see how the porg’s overall cuteness compares to these other adorable things.

Porg vs. Pug

Oh. My. God. This is harder than I thought. Pugs are cute because they lookÂ soÂ weird, like all genetically engineered pooches do. But they also have health issues, and I once heard that their eyes have a tendency toÂ pop out of the socket, which freaks me out. (And it’s decidedlyÂ notÂ cute!) So, yeah, the porg wins this one.

Porg vs. Baby Seal

Look at those big, soulful eyes!!! In many ways, seals are my spirit animals. They just like toÂ lie around all day, doing nothing, and occasionally go for a swim. But seals, even baby ones, are very large. Part of what makes a porg so cute is its tiny and infantile stature. It’s the perfect apartment pet. Another point for the porg.

Porg vs. BB-8

This is a real Sophie’s Choice. BB-8, the adorably spherical droid at the heart ofÂ The Force Awakens, has not only launched a bajillion (that’s an accurate number, btw) merchandising opportunities for Disney, but it’s also become the new face for the franchise. A very cute, very round face. He’s cute and even a little mischievousâ€”kinda like a porg. But a porg can do something BB-8 can’t: yawn. Look atÂ how cuteÂ the porg’s little yawn is!! The porg wins. Sorry again, BB. Love is a fickle thing.

Porg vs. Tiny Pig

Pigs are cute, but they seem like a lot of work. They also like to screech. While it’s impossible to know what porgs sound like without seeingÂ The Last Jedi, I’m going to say their squawking is probably not as loud or annoying. So another point for the porg! This piglet does get extra credit for taking a hell of a sassy photo, though.

Porg vs. Baby Sloth

My name isn’t Kristen, so the porg obviously takes this one.

Porg vs. Lil Bub

Which tiny, internet-famous animal is cuter? This is hard. Lil Bub is a special kitty. She squawks, has large, porg-like eyes, and she hasÂ 1.6 million followersÂ on Instagram. Meanwhile, Ahch-To doesn’t even have Instagram. But Bub’s dude is just an average dude, while the porg’s dude is Luke Skywalker. PORG WINS.

Porg vs. My Dog

My dog Nova isÂ very cute, but a porg has never pooped on my rug, or barked at me for food, so the porg takes this one. Easy.

There you have it: porgs are the cutest animals in this universeâ€”and in that other fictional universe. Case closed.