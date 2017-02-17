Share This: The Last Jedi Is Plural When Translated To Other Languages Brooklyn

There’s been a lot of debate as to whether the word “Jedi” in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is singular or plural, but we may finally have an answer based on the other words in the title.

When translated from English to different languages, the definite article of “the” shifts from the singular form to the plural form, in turn making the word “Jedi” plural.

According to IGN Germany, the German translation of the title uses the plural version (“Die Letzten Jedi”), meaning there are multiple last Jedi because if it were singular, the German title would read “Der Letzte Jedi.” Other sources have also reported that the Spanish title translation does indicate multiple Jedi as well.

But if the title is in fact plural, does this most likely mean one of our heroes will have to die in Episode VIII? And also, who are the multiple last Jedi then? It’s safe to assume Luke and Rey, but there is some speculation that Kylo Ren will abandon the dark side during the course of the Episode VIII.

In other related news this week, Star Wars Aftermath: Empire’s End, the final entry in the Aftermath trilogy written by author Chuck Wendig, is hitting bookshelves later this month and will explore the immediate years following Return of the Jedi. The book will also reveal what exactly happened to controversial character Jar Jar Binks and will detail why Han Solo and Princess Leia separated. Their son Ben turning from light to dark and becoming Kylo Ren is obviously the main reason, but the official Star Wars book will disclose other issues in their relationship.

The Star Wars saga continues December 15 when The Last Jedi hits theatres.